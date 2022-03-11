Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

VTR stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 118,653 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ventas by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

