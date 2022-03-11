Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 325,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,224. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

