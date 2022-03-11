Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,771 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $238.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

