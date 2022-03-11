Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.23 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.