Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.