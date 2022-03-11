Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Vertex’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.68 on Friday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

