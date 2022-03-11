Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

