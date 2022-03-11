Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.86 EPS. Viant Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DSP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,870. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $358.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

