VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

