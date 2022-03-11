VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSB opened at $58.74 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.