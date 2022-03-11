VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 1%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.15). 15,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 74,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £93.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 324.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.79.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.