View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

VIEW opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. View has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of View by 16,724.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 5,293,385 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of View by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,922,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of View by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 1,429,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

