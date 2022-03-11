Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.

Village Farms International stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

