Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €112.69 ($122.49).

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

DG traded up €6.27 ($6.82) during trading on Thursday, reaching €90.73 ($98.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($96.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.30.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

