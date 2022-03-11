Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. 1,172,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,190. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,100 shares of company stock worth $4,771,455 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.