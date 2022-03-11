Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,065 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 69,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NKE traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. 5,881,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,469. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

