Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,260 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,367 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 85,211 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.72 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

