Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

