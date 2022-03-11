Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

JOET opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

