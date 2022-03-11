Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

VITL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 61.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

