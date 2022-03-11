Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.
VITL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 61.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
