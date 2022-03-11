VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

