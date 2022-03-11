VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. VSE’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

