VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $561.11 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.