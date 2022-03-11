VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

