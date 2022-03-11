Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 193,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,756 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vtex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

