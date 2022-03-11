Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $196.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.