Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by HSBC

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $196.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.