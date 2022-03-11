Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.25 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 over the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.