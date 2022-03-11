Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

