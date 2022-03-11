Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.00

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 640527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

