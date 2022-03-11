Wedbush Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NYSE:RL opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

