Wedbush Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.
DOCU stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.