Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.37 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

