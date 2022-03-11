Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 138.9% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,500 and sold 1,009,602 shares valued at $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

