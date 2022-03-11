Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period.

MCR opened at $7.15 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

