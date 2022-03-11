Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,484 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 18.74 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 18.38 and a 1-year high of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of 21.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

