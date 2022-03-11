Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,411 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $25,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,340,629. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

