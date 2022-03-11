Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 531,740 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 1,255.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chindata Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

