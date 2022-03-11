Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.