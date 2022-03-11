Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAL opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.
In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
