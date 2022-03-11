Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 0.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 6.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.55 and a beta of 1.59. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

