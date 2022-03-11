Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $95.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 10853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

