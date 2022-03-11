Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

CTKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

