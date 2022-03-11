Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 39,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

