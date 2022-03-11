West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,128,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.