Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $48.32

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.32, but opened at $46.29. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 111,679 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.
The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
