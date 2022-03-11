Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $48.32

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.32, but opened at $46.29. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 111,679 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

