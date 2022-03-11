William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 9,990 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $59,535.00.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.86 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

