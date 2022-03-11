William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.66 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

