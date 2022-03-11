Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.55 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00021153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,376,441 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.