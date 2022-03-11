WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ DXJS opened at $40.78 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.797 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.