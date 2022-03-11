WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DXJS opened at $40.78 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.797 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter.

