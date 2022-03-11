Wolfe Research Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Outperform”

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

PPL opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

