Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Workiva stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

